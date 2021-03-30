WESTERN 7, NOC ENID 3
Western 002 121 1 — 7 10 0
NOC Enid 000 111 0 — 3 9 1
WP — Spriggs 7 innings, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Gabeau, 7 innings, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. Western — Rackley, double, RBI; Whalen, double, RBI; Gibson, triple, RBI; Alvarado, home run, 2 RBI; Munn, RBI; Spriggs, RBI. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 1-for-4; Krase, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI, home run; Stockton, 1-for-4, run scord, triple; Richards, 2-for-3, RBI; Mccause, 1-for-2; Smith, 1-for-1; Reed, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-2
NOC ENID 16, WESTERN 6
Western 400 02 — 6 7 0
NOC Enid 334 13 — 14 17 0
WP —Gabeau, 5 innings, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 strikeout, 1 walk. LP — Parry, 1 1/3 innings, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. Western — Alvarado, home run, 3 RBI; Spriggs, 2 RBI. NOC Enid — Eck, 3-for-5, 4 runs scored; Enslinger, 4-for-5, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Krase, run scored; Stockton, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Richards, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 6 RBI; Colgate, run scored; Mccause, 1-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI, home run, 2 RBI; Reed, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-3, run scored
NOC Enid, 5-23, will travel to NOC Tonkawa Thursday.
