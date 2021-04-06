MURRAY STATE 15, NOC ENID 1
Murray State 602 61 — 15 10 1
NOC Enid 100 00 — 1 4 3
WP — Cheek, 5 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Mccause, 2 innings, 6 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Murray State — Austin, double; Scallorn, double and home run; Beck, home run; Martin, home run; Sands, home run. NOC Enid — Eck, 2-for-3; Richards, 1-for-3, run scored; Stockton, 1-for-2, RBI
MURRAY STATE 13, NOC ENID 5
Murray State 300 064 — 13 13 2
NOC Enid 030 200 — 5 9 3
WP — Son, 3 innings, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — Gabeau, 4 2/3 innings, 8 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Murray State — Austin, double; Beck, double; Lasker, double and home run; Nix, double; Scallorn, double; Denson, 2 home runs. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 2-for-4, run scored; Eck, 1-for-4; Richards, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Stockton, 1-for-4, double; Lee, 1-for-2, run scored; Reed, 2-for-3, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI
NOC Enid, 5-27, will travel to Connors for a doubleheader Thursday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.