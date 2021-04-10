ROSE STATE 5, NOC ENID 3
NOC 002 001 0 — 3 6 2
Rose State 301 001 x — 5 4 0
WP — Smith, 1 2/3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. LP— Gabeau, 6 innings, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks. NOC Enid — Eck, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Richards, 2-for-3; Stockton, RBI; Krase, 1-for-3, run scored; Lee, 1-for-1; Bryant, run scored, RBI. Rose State — DeLeon, home run, RBI, run scored; Gamble, 2 runs scored
NOC ENID 7, ROSE STATE 3
NOC 000 007 0 — 7 9 1
RSC 000 111 0 — 3 5 1
WP — Gabeau, 1 1/3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — K. Smith, 2 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 2-for-4, run scored; Eck, 1-for-4, run scored; Richards, 1-for-4, RBI; Colgate, run scored; Lee, run scored; Krase, 1-for-4, RBI, double; Mccause, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Stockton, 1-for-3, run scored; Bryant, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI. Rose State — Dickson, 2 doubles, RBI
NOC Enid, 6-30, will host UA-Rich Mountain in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at Failing Field.
