NEO 9, NOC ENID 1
NOC 001 00 — 1 2 2
NEO 224 1X — 9 10 0
WP — Collins, 5 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. LP — Gabeau, 4 innings, 10 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. NOC Enid — Stockton, 1-for-3, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-2, run scored, double. NEO — Collins, 2-for-3, run scored; Burnett, 2-for-3, run scored, 3 rBI, triple; Lauvetz, double; Clark, double; Donaldson, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, double, 2 RBI
NEO 9, NOC ENID 6
NOC Enid 001 401 0 — 6 12 6
NEO 202 010 4 — 9 15 2
WP — Gabeau, 2/3 inning, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. WP — Brown, 7 innings, 12 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Eck, 2-for-4, run scored; Stockton, 1-for-3; Enslinger, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Richards, 1-for-4; Mccause, run scored; Potter, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Lee, 2-for-3, double, RBI; Bryant, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 doubles. NEO — Burnett, 2-for-5, double, RBI; Lauvetz, 4-fot-5, run scored, 2 doubles, home run, 4 RBI; Torres, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored; Brown, 2 RBI; Donaldson, 3-for-4, run scored, RBI
NOC End is 7-33 overall and 3-15 in conference. NEO is 25-7 and 14-2. NOC Enid will visit Seminole for a doubleheader Saturday.
