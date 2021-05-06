ROSE STATE 9, NOC ENID 0
Rose State 105 21 — 9 10 0
NOC 000 00 — 0 0 1
WP — Smith, 5 innings, 0 H. 7 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Gabeau, 5 innings, 10 H, 9 R, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. Rose State — Cardin, home run, RBI; Gamble, home run, 2 RBI; Skaggs, home run, RBI; Wiggs, double, 2 RBI; Benge, double, RBI
ROSE STATE 6, NOC ENID 2
Rose State 200 011 2 — 6 7 1
NOC 000 200 0 — 2 3 3
WP — Smith, 7 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Sneary, 5 innings, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. Rose State — Smith, home run, 2 RBI; Fust, home run, RBI. NOC — Eck, run scored; Enslinger, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Stockton, 1-for-3, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-2
