BUTLER 14, NOC ENID 0
NOC Enid 000 00 — 0 0 3
Butler 070 7x — 14 13 1
WP — Erickson, 4 I, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts. LP — Gabeau, 1 2/3 innings, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts. Butler — Espy, double; Cordova, Icehower, Knox, Shepherd, home runs.
BUTLER 24, NOC ENID 3
NOC Enid 100 20 — 3 7 5
Butler 4 (14) 5 1x — 24 19 0
WP — Redman, 3 innings, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts. LP — Mccause, 1 1/3 innings, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts. NOC Enid — Eck,2-for-3, run scored; Lee, 2-for-3, RBI; Potter, 1-for-2; Reed, run scored; Stockton, 2-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI, home run. Butler — Cordova Icenhower, Olson, doubles. Cordova, Garnett, Icenhower, Jones, McCorkle, Wheeler, Young, home runs.
NOC Enid is now 3-15 overall.
