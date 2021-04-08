CONNORS 4, NOC ENID 3
NOC 020 010 0 — 3 8 3
Connors 001 210 x — 4 11 1
WP — Medlin, 7 innings, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Gabeau, 6 innings, 11 H, 4 R, 3 ER,0 strikeouts, 0 walks. NOC — Eck, 2-for-4, run scored; Stockton, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI, triple’ Bryant, 2-for-3, double. Connors — Whisenhunt, 2-for-3; Shipman, 2-for-3, run scored, triple; Johnson, 2-for-3; Hedge, 2-for-3; Wofford, 1-for-3, 2 RBI
CONNORS 11, NOC ENID 3
NOC 101 01 — 3 7 0
Connors 114 32 — 11 10 2
WP — Bechtold, 5 innings, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — McNabb, 2 innings, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. NOC — Enslinger, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, double; Richards, 2-for-3, 2 RBI. Connors — Whisenhunt, 2-for-3, 3 runs cored; Clark, double, 2 RBI; Shipman, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Medlin, double, 2 RBI; Johnson, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 home runs, 5 RBI
NOC Enid, 5-29, will travel to Carl Albert for a doubleheader Saturday
