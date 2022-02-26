Enid News & Eagle
NOC Enid’s softball team will be in for a busy weekend with scheduled doubleheaders with No. 4-ranked Des Moines Area Community at noon Saturday and No. 6 Kirkwood Mo. (0-0) at noon Sunday at Failing Field.
“They are going to be tough games,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “We have played some tough games this year and we have held our own. We have set some high goals and we’re reaching for what we want.’’
The Lady Jets, 7-5 after a doubleheader sweep of Oklahoma Wesleyan Monday, have a team batting average of .365 and a team Earned Run Average of 4.40.
Brooke Fleming (.393), Alexis Enslinger (.389) and Slater Eck (.381) are the team’s leading hitters (15 or more at bats). Riah Smith (.333, one homer) and Kaycee Babek (.281) led the team in RBI.
Ace pitcher Maddi Gabeau is 3-2 with a 3.84 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 271/3 innings. Ringwood’s Reagan Derrick is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 212/3 innings.
“This group is a young group and all they want to do is to do play,’’ Hill said. “Every day in practice they are learning and getting better and soaking everything up. This is a good start for us.’’
