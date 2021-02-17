ENID, Okla. — Covid 19 restrictions have made for many a headache for college basketball teams.
NOC Enid's men and women can say the same for February's ice and snow which has literally shut down much of the state.
The Lady Jets and Jets scheduled game at Connors State Thursday has been postponed — the fifth straight postponement for the men and the third straight for the women. The doubleheader has tentatively been rescheduled for March 20.
NOC Enid's men, 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference, haven't played since beating Eastern, 87-67 on Feb. 1.
A home game with Seminole Feb. 4 was postponed because of the Trojans' Covid 19 restrictions. That game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mabee Center. The next four— NOC Tonkawa,Feb.8; Northeastern A&M Feb. 11; Nationwide Academy, Feb. 13 and Connors were snowed or iced out.
"You can tell the guys are bummed out and definitely frustrated,'' said Jets coach Chris Gerber. "The spirit is there. They still want to work on the belief we'll get the games in eventually. That's all we can do. You have to be flexible and take advantage of the opportunities when they do show up.''
The women, 1-2 and 0-2, haven't played since falling to Seminole, 64-61 on Feb. 4.
"We would like to be playing for sure,'' said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. "They have been troopers. Every team is in the same boat that. It's not just us ... it's everyone. We're all going through it together.''
Jennings estimated only seven of her players were on campus on Wednesday. The recent snowstorms have stranded several players at their homes. Jennings said the ones on campus "have been doing great.''
"I hope this can end soon,'' she said. "We need to practice. With all of the postponements, we're going to have three games a week. We don't have a lot of depth, so playing three intense games a week will be a concern physically for the girls bodies. We're trying to stay strong to get us through the grin that is about to come.''
NOC Enid has been on virtual learning this week as well as Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. School policy dictates athletic teams are not allowed to practice.
Other than practicing Thursday and Friday of last week, Gerber has not had any direct contact with his team.
"They can go over for open gym,'' Gerber said. "We hope they have been working with themselves to stay in shape. I'm concern that it will be 10 to 11 days we haven't played when we play Seminole Saturday. You just have to try to get better and take advantage of the opportunity.''
Gerber hopes NOC Enid will be back in class by Friday so he can get a practice in. NOC Enid could be playing four games in an eight-day period. They host Redlands Monday, go to Murray State the next Thursday and they are trying to reschedule either NOC Tonkawa or NEO for Feb. 27.
One positive is the team is staying close together in the dorm while waiting out the weather.
"We have had some ups and downs, but we're pushing forward,'' Gerber said. "The team chemistry is really good. They are getting through all of these obstacles. It's definitely frustrating, but it's made them closer and stronger together and that's all you can ask for.''
Jennings, in her first year at NOC Enid after a successful high school career, has been tested during the down time.
"I know I have to be the strong one for the team so I'm trying to have a positive outlook,'' she said. "It definitely wears on you. You have waited so long to get the games under your belt. It's just the world we're living in today and you have to deal with it.''
Jennings has spent her time watching videos and preparing for her classes. She taught the last half of the second semester at Okarche last spring virtually as well as the first semester at NOC Enid.
Like Gerber, she said her team has grown closer together.
"I remember in college when we had snow days,'' Jennings said. "We had a lot of fun being stuck in the dorms. I have a lot of special memories. I am looking forward to seeing sunshine and getting back into a routine.''
