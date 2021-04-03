CARL ALBERT 4, NOC ENID 3
NOC Enid 000 003 0 — 3 8 3
Carl Albert 110 020 x — 4 4 1
WP — Gozalez, 7 innings, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Mcelyea, 6 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Voitik, 2-for-4; Coffey, 1-for-3, run scored; Scott, run scored; Savage, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Thaxton, 1-for-3, RBI; Hendricks, 1-for-1. Carl Albert — Moody, 1-for-4, run scored; Burris, RBI; Chambers, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Melton, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI
