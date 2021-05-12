Region 2 play-in series (best of three)
Game 3
ARK. RICH-MOUNTAIN 6, NOC ENID 2
Rich-Mountain 400 002 0 — 6 8 1
NOC Enid 000 020 0 — 2 5 0
WP — Hunter 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB; LP — Gabeau 7.0 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Rich Mountain — Daniel 0-3; Lilly 3-4, 2 RBI; Lacaze 2-3, 3 RBI; Kimbrell 0-3; Miles 0-4; Gurley 2-3; McMillan 1-3, 1 RBI; Cotten 0-2; Wilkins 0-2; NOC Enid — Eck 1-3, 1 RBI; Colgate 0-4; Enslinger 1-3; McCause 0-3; Potter 0-2; Stockton 1-3; Smith 1-3; Lee 1-2; Bryant 0-2, 1 RBI;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.