NOC ENID 18, ROSE STATE 8
Rose State 110 041 10 — 8 9 0
NOC Enid 000 140 (10)3 — 18 17 6
WP — Raines, 2 innings, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. LP — Dawson, 0 innings, 2 H, 6 ER, 6 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Rose State — Hampton, 2-for-4, run scored, double, RBI; Baker, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Wood, 2-for-3,RBI; Huber, 1-for-4, run scored, home run. NOC Enid — Voitik, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Halvorson, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 hits, 7 RBI, 2 home runs; Coffey, 2-for-4, run scored, 4 RBI, double, home run; Savage, 1-for-5, run scored; Holliman, 2-for-4, run scored, double; Thaxton, 1-for-1, run scored; Scott, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, RBI; Lawson, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Bass, 2-for-4, 2 riuns scored, 2 RBI; Turner, run scored
