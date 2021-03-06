NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI 4, NOC ENID 1
NCM 000 201 1 — 4 4 1
NOC 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
WP — Franco, 7 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Mcelyea, 5 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks. NCM — Lai, 1-for-4, run scored; Pennington, 1-for-2, run scored; Tharp, run scored; Gonzalez, 1-for-2, RBI; Brito, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI, home run. NOC Enid — Voitik, 3-for-4, run scored, RBI, triple, home run; Thaxton, 1-for-3.
