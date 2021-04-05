Northern Oklahoma College’s baseball team will be traveling to Hesston (Kan.) Community College for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
The Jets are 18-10 overall after losing three out of four games to conference rival Carl Albert last week.
NOC Enid swept Hesston, 10-2 and 10-8 on March 16.
The Jets will be back home Saturday and Sunday for doubleheaders with National Park College — 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Ambren Voitik (10 homers, 25 RBI, .402) and Jordan Coffey (14 homers, 29 RBI, .387) have led the Jets attack.
The NOC Enid softball team returns home Tuesday for a 2 p.m. doubleheader with Murray State at Failing Field.
The Lady Jets are 5-25 overall and 1-9 in conference play after being swept at NOC Tonkawa on Thursday. Murray State is 19-7 overall and 6-4 in conference.
Alexis Enslinger (.418, 17 RBI) and Waukomis native Slater Eck (.376, 8 RBI) lead the NOC Enid offense.
