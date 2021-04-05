Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.