WESTERN 3, NOC ENID 2
NOC Enid 100 010 0 — 2 2 0
Western 000 000 3 — 3 3 0
WP — Torreala, 7 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Mcelyea, 6 2/3 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks. NOC – Thaxton, home run; Halvorson, home run. Western — Montenegro, 2-for-2, double, run scored; Guillen, 1-for-1, home run, 3 RBI;Munoz, run scored; DeLaCruz, run scored
WESTERN 5, NOC ENID 4
NOC 001 001 020 — 4 5 4
WOC 102 000 01x — 5 5 3
WP — Isaacs, 1/3 inning, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Gienger, 1 2/3 innings, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. NOC — Voitik, 1-for-5, double; Halvorson, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, triple; Scott, run scored; Savage, 1-for-3; Ninness, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Lees, 1-for-3, run scored. WOC — LeMay, 1-for-2, run scored; Vargas, 1-for-4, RBI; Felix, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Urena, RBI; Guillen, 1-for-4; Hernandez, run scored; Jones, 1-for-3, run scored
