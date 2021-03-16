NOC ENID 10, HESSTON 2
Hesston 001 000 1 — 2 5 2
NOC Enid 142 012 x — 10 11 0
WP — Sellers, 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 walks, 13 strikeouts. LP — Vera, 2 innings, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts. Houston — Winter, run scored; Kuhn, 2-for-3; Brinkley, 1-for-3; Prine, RBI; Nakabako, 2-for-3, run scored, double, RBI. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-for-3, run scored, home run, 2 RBI; Halvorson, 1-for-4, run scored, home run, 2 RBI; Coffey, 1-for-3, 2 run scored, home run, RBI; Savage, 3-for-4, run scored, double, home run, 2 RBI; Lawson, 1-for-4, run scored; Ninness, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, home run, RBI; Turner, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Escovedo, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI
NOC ENID 10, HESSTON 8
Hesston 500 200 1 — 8 8 1
NOC Enid 431 101 x — 10 10 1
WP — Gienger, 3 innings, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts. Save — Ritter. LP — Catlin, 3 innings, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts. Hesston — Winter, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Kuhn, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored; Smith, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Brinkley, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, 3 RBI; Prine, run scored; Okada, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored; Botcher, RBI. NOC Enid — Halvorson, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Coffey, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Holliman, run scored; Savage, 1-for-3, run scored, double, RBI; Lawson, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, home run, 5 RBI; Turner, 2-for-3, run scored; Escobedo, 1-for-2, run scored
