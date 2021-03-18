NOC ENID 13, S. NAZARENE JV 2
SNU 200 00 — 2 3 2
NOC 022 36 — 13 15 0
WP — Olivi, 3 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Pasby, 4 1/3 innings, 13 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. SNU JV — Shephard, double; Ramirez, homer. NOC Enid — Voitik, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, 2 doubles; Halvorson, 3-for-4, 2 runs, 5 RBI, 2 homers; Coffey, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, double, 2 RBI; Savage, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Holliman, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI, home run; Thaxton, 1-for-1, run scored; Ninness, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Turner, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Lees, 1-for-1, run scored, double
NOC ENID 16, S. NAZARENE JV 5
SNU 012 02 — 5 6 1
NOC 552 4x — 16 12 0
WP — Mallett, 1 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — Myrick, 2 1/3 innings, 7 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. SNU JV — DeSouza, home run; Emerson, home run. NOC — Voitik, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, double; Allen, 1-for-1, run scored; Halvorson, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Hawthorne, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, rBI; Holliman, run scored; Mcelyea, 1-for-1, run scored, 3 RBI, home run; Scott, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Ninness, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, home run; Thaxton, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Bass, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 2 home runs; Turner, 1-for-2, runs scored, RBI
