UA RICH MOUNTAIN 9, NOC ENID 3
NOC Enid 100 020 0 — 3 8 0
UARM 502 110 x — 9 13 1
WP — Long, 7 innings, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Mcelyea, 3 innings, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Voitik, 4-for-4, run scored, RBI; Halvorson, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double, home run; Savage, 1-for-3, double; Hendricks, 1-for-3, triple; Bass, run scored. UARM — Reynolds, 2-for-4, run scored; Clark, 1-for-3, run scored; Covington, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Price, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double; Taylor, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Huie, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Little, 2-for-3, run scored, 4 RBI, double and home run
UA RICH MOUNTAIN 7, NOC ENID 6 (10)
NOC Enid 002 220 000 0 — 6 16 1
UARM 015 000 000 1 — 7 12 0
WP — Fontenot, 3 innings, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Gienger, 5 2/3 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. NOC Enid — Voitik, 2-for-6, run scored; Halvorson, 5-for-5, run scored, RBI, double; Scott, 1-for-4; Savage, 2-for-5, RBI, double; Holliman, 1-for-4, run scored; Hendricks, 2-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Thaxton, 1-for-5, run scored; Lees, 2-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI, home run. UARM — Clark, 1-for-5, run scored; Strider, 1-for-3, 2 run scored, double; Taylor, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Garrison, 2-for-5, run scored, double, 3 RBI; Little, 3-for-4, run scored; Price, 2-for-4, RBI; Lee, 1-for-4, RBI
