NOC ENID 8, MURRAY STATE 7
Murray State 132 000 1 — 7 9 0
NOC Enid 205 000 1 — 8 8 1
WP — Marchant, 5 innings, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Grimsley, 0 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. Murray State — Bischke, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Evans, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Keeton, 2-for-3; C. Moore, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Shafer, 1-for-3, RBI; E. Moore, 0-for-3, RBI; Mijares, run scored; Ware, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, triple, RBI. NOC Enid — Voitik, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 home runs, 2 RBI; Coffey, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 homers, 4 RBI; Savage, run scored; Scott, 1-for-3, run scored, home run, 2 RBI; Lawson, 1-for-3, double; Escoveda, 2-for-3, run scored, double
NOC ENID 11, MURRAY STATE 7
Murray State 050 020 000 — 7 11 0
NOC Enid 102 001 43x — 11 18 4
WP — Gienger, 4 2/3 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — O’Connor, 1/3 inning, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Murray State — Bischke, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, double; Keeton, 2-for-5, run scored, RBI; C. Moore, 2-for-5, run scored, RBI; E. Moore, 2-for-4, double; Case, 1-for-3; Campos, run scored; Lee, 1-for-4, run scored, triple, RBI; Ware, 1-for-4, run scored, home run, RBI. NOC Enid — Voitik, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, home run, RBI; Halvorson, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Coffey, 1-for-4, run scored, double; Savage, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Holliman, 3-for-4, 2 home runs, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI; Thaxton, 3-for-5, 2 RBI; Ninness, 3-for-5, RBI; Turner, 1-for-3
