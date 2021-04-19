Sunday’s results
NOC ENID 8, UA RICH MOUNTAIN 4
UARM 120 010 0 — 4 8 0
NOC 001 214 x — 8 12 2
WP — Raines, 2 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — Ross, 1 inning, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. UA Rich Mountain — Featherson, double, RBI; Price, 2 doubles, home run 3 RBI; Reynolds, 3-for-4. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-fo-4, RBI, double; Halvorson, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Scott, 2-for-3, run scored, double; Hendricks, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Holliman, 2-for-4, run scored, 4 RBI, home run; Ninness, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI, home run; Lees, 1-for-3, run scored; Escobedo, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 doubles
UA RICH MOUNTAIN 7, NOC ENID 4
UARM 100 040 101 — 7 12 2
NOC 001 020 100 — 4 9 0
WP — Covington, 3 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. LP — Kuykendall, 4 innings, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. UA Rich Mountain — Featherstone, 4-for-5, run scored, double, home run, 5 RBI; Taylor, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, home run; Clark, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored. NOC Enid — Voitik, 2-for-5, run scored, RBI, double; Halvorson, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 doubles; Savage, 1-for-4; Ninness, 2-for-4, 2 rubs, double, home run, RBI; Escobedo, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI
NOC Enid, 24-15 and 8-8 in conference, will travel to Western Oklahoma for a doubleheader Thursday.
