NOC ENID 4, MURRAY STATE 1
NOC Enid 000 220 0 — 4 3 2
Murray State 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
WP — Mcelyea, 7 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Pool, 7 innings, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks. NOC Enid — Voitik, run scored; Halvorson, run scored; Coffey, 2-for-4, run scored, homer, 2 RBI; Savage, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Escovedo, run scored. Murray State — Keeton, 1-for-3; Shafer, run scored; Moore, 1-for-3; Campos, 1-for-3; Case, 1-for-1, RBI.
MURRAY STATE 14, NOC ENID 11
NOC Enid 011 101 340 — 11 10 4
Murray State 010 430 06x — 14 13 1
WP — Sanchez, 1 inning, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — Ritter, 2 1/3 innings, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 4 walks. NOC Enid — Voitik, 4-for-5, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, 2 homers; Coffey, 1-for-4, run scored, 3 RBI, home run; Holliman, 2-for-4, 2 run scored, home run, RBI; Scott, run scored; Ninness, 1-for-5, run scored; Thaxton, run scored, RBI; Hendricks, 1-for-1; Bass, 1-for-4, run scored. Murray State — Bischke, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 FBI; Campos, 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 doubles; E Moore, 2-for-5, run scored; Lee, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, grand slam homer; Struck, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 doubles; Ware, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI
