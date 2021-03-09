 BUTLER 12, NOC ENID 2

Butler     032     113     2     —     12     10     1

NOC     100     001     0     —     2     5     3

WP — Cholis, 3 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Olivi, 2 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. Butler — Zimmerer, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Cox, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Contreras, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Garcia, 1-for-2, run scored, double, RBI; Syring, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, RBI. NOC Enid — Halvorson, 1-for-1; Coffey, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, 2 home runs; Lawson, 1-for-2; Bass, 1-for-1

