BUTLER 12, NOC ENID 2
Butler 032 113 2 — 12 10 1
NOC 100 001 0 — 2 5 3
WP — Cholis, 3 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Olivi, 2 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. Butler — Zimmerer, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Cox, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Contreras, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Garcia, 1-for-2, run scored, double, RBI; Syring, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, RBI. NOC Enid — Halvorson, 1-for-1; Coffey, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, 2 home runs; Lawson, 1-for-2; Bass, 1-for-1
