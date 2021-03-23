ROSE STATE 21, NOC ENID 9
NOC ENID 000 720 0 — 9 8 3
Rose State 506 613 x — 21 11 0
WP — Duffey, 3 1/3 innings, 2H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — DeBerry, 2 innings, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. NOC Enid — Voitik, 2-for-4, RBI; Halvorson, 2-for-5, run scored, 3 RBI; Coffey, run scored; Holliman, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Lawson, run scored; Thaxton, run scored; Ninness, 2 runs scored; Lees run scored; Bass, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Hendricks, 1-for-1. Rose State — Fairley, 2-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Wood, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Beam, 1-for-5, run scored, 4 RBI; Rossman,3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Burns, 1-for-4, run scored, 3 RBfor-1I, triple; McKay, 1-for-1, 4 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Gorrell, 2 run scored; Irby, 3 runs scored
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.