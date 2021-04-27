BUTLER 18, NOC ENID 17
NOC 330 402 203 — 17 18 1
Butler 303 410 012 — 18 15 2
WP — Wisner. 2 innings, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Smith, 1 2/3 innings, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 strilkeouts, 3 walks. NOC —Voitik, 2-for-5, 4 runs scored, RBI, home run; Halvorson, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Hawthorne, run scored; Savage, 4-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Holliman, 1-for-3, run scored, double, 4 RBI; Roubik, run scored; Coffey, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI, home run; Scott, 2-for-2, run scored, 4 RBI, double; Thaxton, 2-for-3, RBI, double; Lawson, 1-for-2, double; Lees, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Escovedo, run scored. Butler — Cameron, double, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI; Syring, double, home run, 3 runs scored, RBI; Stone, triple, home run, 5 RBI, 2 runs scored; Siegal, 3 home runs, 4 runs scored, 7 RBI
