NOC ENID 11, NATIONAL PARK 0
National Park 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
NOC Enid 040 205 x — 11 8 0
WP — DeBerry, 7 innings, 4 H, 0 R, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Caro, 3 2/3 innings, 6 H, 6R, 4 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. National Park — Jamison, double. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Halvorson, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Scott,2-for-3, double, triple, 2 RBI, run scored; Savage, run scored, RBI; Holliman, 1-for-4, 4 RBI; Hendricks, 1-for-3, run scored; Ninness, 1-for-4; Lees, run scored; Bass, run scored
