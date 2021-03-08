Late Sunday
NOC ENID 4, NE NEBRASKA 2
NE Nebraska 000 110 0 — 2 7 0
NOC Enid 001 210 x — 4 8 2
WP — DeBerry, 6 1/3 innings, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Tenney, 5 2/3 innings, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 strikeouts,2 walks. NE Nebraska — Whitt, 1-for-2, run scored, triple; Fullerton, 2-for-3, RBI; Lynam, 1-for-4, RBI. NOC Enid — Voitik, 2-for-3, run scored; Halvorson, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Coffey, run scored; Scott, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Savage, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Lawson, 1-for-2, run scored; Turner, 1-for-2, RBI; Thaxton, RBI; Escovedo, 1-for-3
NOC ENID 6, NE NEBRASKA 5
NE Nebraska 101 001 2 — 5 6 3
NOC Enid 300 300 x — 6 7 0
WP — Kuykendall, 6 1/3 innings, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Zyzda, 4 innings, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks. NE Nebraska — Colin Lynam, 2-for-4, run scored, double, home run, 2 RBI; Whitt, 1-for-3, run scored, home run, RBI; Manwarren, 1-for-1, double, RBI; Monroe, RBI. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Halvorson, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, 2 RBI; Holliman, 1-for4, run scored, double, 2 RBI; Scott, 1-for-2; Savage, 1-for-3, RBI; Escovedo, 1-for-3, run scored
