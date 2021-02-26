DES MOINES 12, NOC ENID 10
DMC 200 300 061 — 12 14 1
NOC 020 011 213 — 10 14 2
WP — Van Ness, 1 2/3 innings, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. LP — Olivi, 2 /3 inning, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks. Des Moines — Bornemeier, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Thiges, 4-for-5, 1 run scored, 2 RBI, double; Cutsforth, 2-for-5, rn scored, RBI, triple; Ripa, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored. NOC Enid — Voitik, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, double,home run, 2 RBI; Thaxton, 1-for-4, double; Halvorson, run scored; Savage, 3-for-6, 2 runs scored, RBI; Holliman, 2-for-4, run scored, double, RBI; Scott, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Lawson, RBI; Ninness, 4-for-6, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run; Escovedo, run scored.
The Jets, 2-4, will host Des Moines in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.