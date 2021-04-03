Game 2
NOC ENID 7, CARL ALBERT 0
NOC Enid 000 051 100 — 7 5 2
Carl Albert 000 000 000 — 0 6 3
WP — DeBerry, 8 innings, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Hayes, 5 2/3 innings, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-for-4, RBI; Halvorson, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Scott, 1-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Hendricks, 1-for-4; Lawson, run scored; Thaxton, 1-for-4, run scored, triple; Lees, run scored; Bass, run scored, RBI. Carl Albert — Burris, 1-for-4; Clark, 3-for-4; Shaffer, 2-for-4
ENID 5, EDMOND NORTH 2
Edmond North 001 010 0 — 2 6 2
Enid 010 220 x — 5 8 0
WP — Goodpasture, 5 innings, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. Save — Priest. LP — Turlock, 3 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Edmond North — Laus run scored; Heiselbetz, 2-for-3, run scored, double; Betchan, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Bender, 1-for-3; Knox, 2-for-3. Enid — Goeke, sac fly, RBI; McCool, 1-for-4; Hartling, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored; Kennedy, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Mayberry, 2-for-3; Voitik, 2-for-2, 2 RBI.
