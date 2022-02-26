NOC Enid’s women will be trying for both revenge and to move up in the Region 2 basketball standings when they host Seminole in the first half of a 1 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader at the Mabee Center Saturday.
A win over the Belles (11-4, 18-6) would move the Lady Jets into a tie for third in the women’s standings and would avenge a 77-74 loss to Seminole last month.
“It’s huge,’’ said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “We have been looking forward to this game for a long time.’’
Seminole had five players in double figures the first meeting, led by Amaya Gordon with 19. Tegan Jones, who is expected back in the lineup after missing the 78-71 loss at Eastern because she was in concussion procotol, led the Lady Jets with 25.
“We didn’t have the rotation we needed on defense the last time,’’ Jennings said. “We let some of their shooters get too many open shots. We didn’t know how good some of those shooters were then. We do now. We have to cut down our turnovers as well.’’
LaKyshia Johnson will remain in concussion procotol.
It will be the final scheduled home game for sophomores Averi Zinn, Cassidy Franklin and Aleisha Hester, who will be recognized for their contributions.
“It’s always emotional,’’ said Jennings about Sophomore Night. “This is one of the closest groups that I have ever been around. They genuinely enjoy each other. We break out as a family, not because it’s the popular thing to do, but because of what the girls feel for each other.’’
The Jets, 3-12 and 10-18, will be trying to repeat an earlier 101-96 win over the Trojans (9-6, 20-6). Quentin Harvey had 22 points while Dakoda Joachim had 19. NOC was 10 of 25 from three-point range for 40% and 37 of 73 overall for 50.7%.
“That was one of the better games that we played all year,’’ said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “We shot the ball well. We match up with them well. It will come down to who can make more shots and who can defend.’’
Jlynn Counter, the team’s leading scorer (17.1) is expected to play after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury.
Gerber said it’s difficult to predict if it will be another high-scoring game.
It will be the final home game for Alex Raiford, Matus Skuben, Joachim and Harvey.
“I’m really happy with all of our sophomores,’’ Gerber said. “It’s the first class that I have had for two years as a head coach and I have nothing but good things to say about their hard work on and off the court. We want to send them off on a high note and a win.’’
The Jets have lost five straight but are assured of the No. 8 seed at next week’s Region 2 Tournament in Shawnee.
Gerber said it has not been decided whether a game with Connors that was postponed Thursday would be made up.
“You want to have some kind of momentum going into the postseason,’’ Gerber said.
