NOC ENID 81, REDLANDS 71
Enid 36 45 — 81
Redlands 26 45 — 71
Enid — O’Brien 9, Scanlan 3, Stamps 7, Okeke 16, Joachim 7, Harvey 13, Jordan 25, Fish 2
Redlands — Brown 6, Robinson 12, Johnson 16, St. Martin 6, Sanders 18, Gooden 4, Golden 2, Buckley 6
Masri is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle.
