Game 1
NOC ENID 12, NATIONAL PARK 2
National Park 011 100 — 2 3 1
NOC Enid 302 322 — 12 11 1
WP — Mcelyea, 5 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 strikeout, 3 walks. LP — Rodriguez, 3 innings, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks. National Park — H-Mendez, run scored; Jimerson, 1-for-2, RBI; Jamison, 1-for-3; Kirkpatrick, 1-for-3, run scored. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, double; Halvorson, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run scored, double; Coffey, 1-for-4, run scored; Savage, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run; Holliman, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 doubles; Hendricks, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI; Ninness, 1-for-2, run scored; Lees, RBI; Bass, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI
