ENID, Okla. — Stride Bank Center has announced the return of rock legend ZZ Top and newcomer Ian Munsick, with concerts slated later this year at SBC.
Tickets for both performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at 2023, at StrideBankCenter.com. Tickets also are available at the SBC box office on the second floor.
Last performing in Enid in 2019, ZZ Top returns to the SBC stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2023, with tickets ranging from $39 to $124, plus applicable fees.
The iconic rock group has delivered rock, blues and boogie-like tunes to their millions of fans for more than half a century.
“With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ Top is virtually synonymous with beards, hot rod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language,” according to an SBC press release.
ZZ Top has been officially designated as Heroes of the state of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and sold millions of records to fans across the world.
Some of the group's hits include “Tush” “Fandango!” “Got Me Under Pressure" and "Sharp Dressed Man."
Stride Center also announced Ian Munsick will perform, with special guest Jake Worthington, at 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $38, $48 and $62, plus fees.
A native son of Wyoming, Munsick's sophomore album "White Buffalo" is in stores now.
The 18-track album features unfiltered tales of romance and ranch life, hard-working anthems, with honkytonk hooks and mountain-time odes, according to an SBC press release. It follows his major label debut "Coyote Cry."
Over the past three years, the 29-year-old has accumulated nearly 400 million global streams and a host of accolades, including an Artist to Watch by Spotify, CMT, Fender and Music Row.
Munsick toured recently alongside country music headliners Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson.
