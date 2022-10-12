ENID, Okla. — "Zombies" will be seen shuffling around Meadowlake Park on Oct. 22 as part of the Zombie Walk charity fundraiser that will benefit Garfield County Care Campus, which was formerly known as Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
The Zombie Walk begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman Road.
Kristen Poiesz, owner of The Farm on Norman and hosting the Zombie Walk for the first time, said the plan is for participants to show up at The Farm on Norman at 4 p.m., and the group of zombies will then shuffle around Meadowlake Park. She said all funds raised will go toward the Care Campus. After shuffling around the park, attendees will gather back at The Farm for refreshments and a zombie after party.
Poiesz said she learned more about the Care Campus when making a donation for the group's recent gala. She said it compelled her to get involved. The Care Campus provides resources and aid to children who are victims of any kind of abuse. The zombie walk also is meant to help raise awareness about the Care Campus and the services it provides.
"It's pretty amazing what they do," Poiesz said.
Poiesz said she learned that nearly 70% of Care Campus funding was cut in the past few years, as a majority of funding comes from the Victims of Crime Act, which are fines paid by federal criminals after being prosecuted. With court cases delayed due to the pandemic, cases weren't being prosecuted and fines weren't being paid at the same rate.
"It's important to me to give back to my community," Poiesz said. "I'm certainly not wealthy by any means and can just give money, but if I can donate my time or get involved with something that can raise money for the collective good of the community, that's what I like to do."
For more information on the Care Campus, visit thecarecampus.com. For more information on the zombie walk, call (580) 470 0625 or visit Facebook.com/thefarmonnorman/.
