ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid is selling tickets and seeking auction items for its annual luncheon and purse auction set for next month.
Purses with Purpose, YWCA's major fundraiser, will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 14 at Stride Bank Center, according to a press release from YWCA.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA, said the funds raised go toward maintaining YWCA's programs and services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Last year's event raised around $42,000 — a record-breaking amount, Strzinek said.
"I'm so thankful for the support from the community," Strzinek said. "Purses with Purpose really helps us fund programs throughout the year and make up for gaps in our federal grants and funding."
Individual tickets for Purses with Purpose are $60, and tables of eight are $500.
Strzinek said an extremely limited number of tickets, tables and event sponsorships are available, and anybody interested in purchasing tickets should contact the YWCA by calling (580) 234-7581 or by emailing cstrzinek@ywcaenid.com.
An auction filled with an array of designer purses and other specialty items will be held at Purses with Purpose.
Additionally, YWCA will recognize its Volunteer of the Year and honor the 2022 Woman of the Year at the event.
Alisa Henin, a survivor of domestic violence from Broken Arrow, will be keynote speaker.
“Alisa’s powerful story of rescue and recovery after being stalked and kidnapped by her ex-husband in 2017 has stayed with me since I first heard her speak at a conference in September 2021," Strzinek said in the release. "Alisa’s courage, authenticity and positive outlook on a harrowing experience is inspiring. We’re so thankful for her willingness to share her journey to survival and how she learned to thrive afterwards.”
More information about Henin is available at www.survyveandthryve.com.
Purses with Purpose also will include YWCA’s annual organization report and a meal.
Each year, a brand-new, genuine Louis Vuitton is donated to be raffled off at Purses with Purpose. This year's raffle will feature a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo MM bag.
Raffle tickets are available for $10 each and can be bought by visiting www.ywcaenid.com or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at YWCA's front desk, 525 S. Quincy. The winner will be chosen during Purses with a Purpose, and attendance is not required to win.
YWCA also is seeking donations — specifically high-end designer purses in excellent condition and other specialty items — for its silent auction.
Donations can be dropped off at YWCA's front desk. Anybody with questions on how to donate are asked to call YWCA at (580) 234-7581.
YWCA's services include its Crisis Center Shelter, free sexual assault examinations, counseling services, My Sister’s Closet and youth outreach programs.
"With the community’s support, Purses with Purpose will help the YWCA positively impact countless survivors in Enid and the surrounding area by providing these free services to those in need," the release states.
For more information about Purses with Purpose, contract Strzinek by calling (580) 234-7581 or emailing cstrzinek@ywcaenid.com.
