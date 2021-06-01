Applications are due Friday to nominate an Enid woman who’s been as an outstanding example of service to the community.
This year will be the 48th anniversary of YWCA Enid’s Woman of the Year award.
The qualities the selection committee seeks are: strong leadership; dedication of self and time to others; dedication to enhancing the quality of life for our community; multiple areas of interest and/or service; and serving as a role model for other women in our community.
The announcement of the 2021 Woman of the Year will be made at YWCA’s Purses with Purpose Luncheon on July 15.
