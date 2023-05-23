ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid is seeking nominations for its 50th annual “Woman of the Year” award.
Each July, YWCA recognizes one woman in Enid who serves as an outstanding example of service and dedication to the local commu nity.
In 2022, Kim Devoll was the Woman of the Year recipient, and all other previous winners since 1972 can be found by visiting https://ywcaenid.com/who-we-are/women-of-the-year/.
The Selection Committee looks for qualities including strong leadership; dedication of self and time to others; dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the Enid community; multiple areas of interest and/or service; and serving as a role model for other women in the Enid community.
“We are excited about this being the 50th anniversary of this award in the community,” said Courtney Dennis, executive director of YWCA Enid. “I think this is so important to YWCA’s mission to empower and uplift the women in our community who are making an impact and recognize them. …
“It’s a really public way that we can encourage and support the women in our community making a difference, and we’ve had so many wonderful women on this list as past recipients.”
Completed Nomination Forms, which can be downloaded by visiting https://ywcaenid.com/who-we-are/women-of-the-year/, are due by 5 p.m. on June 2, 2023, and can be hand-delivered or mailed to: YWCA Executive Director, RE:WOTY, 525 S. Quincy, Enid, OK 73701; or emailed to director@ywcaenid.com.
Nominations will be kept on file for three years for considerations, and candidates can be renominated if they haven’t been selected previously as the Woman of the Year recipient.
Anybody with questions is asked to call (580) 234-7581.
Additionally, YWCA Enid is seeking donations of gently-used designer handbags and high-end accessories for its annual Purses with Purpose event, which will be held on July 13, 2023, at Stride Bank Center.
Dennis said those donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at YWCA, 525 S. Quincy.
Tax receipts can be provided, and the donated items will be entered into the Purses with Purpose’s silent auction. Funds raised from the event will benefit YWCA’s Crisis Center and its programs and services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Dennis said the goal is to raise between $40,000 and $50,000 — “if not more” — through Purses with Purpose.
“It’s our major fundraiser, so it’s really important to us to have a good array of items and some really great designer purses,” she said. “Any donation is helpful.”
The Woman of the Year, as well as YWCA’s Volunteer of the Year, will be recognized at Purses with Purpose.
