ENID, Okla. — Enid resident Cassidy Seaton wants to help people.
Seaton, a Shawnee native pursuing a degree in forensic science from the University of Central Oklahoma, said she wanted to get some experience in the field, so a couple weeks ago, she visited YWCA Enid and first heard about sexual assault response advocates (SARAs).
SARAs are trained volunteers who can listen to and provide emotional support, information and referrals to survivors of rape and sexual assault during a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) examination.
On Tuesday, Seaton then attended an open house at YWCA to learn more.
At the end of the evening, she filled out and turned in paperwork to become a SARA.
“I want to help people — when someone needs someone to be there for them, show them that there is hope and that they can get through this,” Seaton said. “It’s very traumatic, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. They’re not alone, and ... there are people and things in place to help empower them and get them back on their feet.”
Michelle Baldwin, the only SANE in Garfield County, performs examinations for both YWCA and Garfield County Child Advocacy Council. Since August 2014, Baldwin has performed more than 500 examinations, averaging between 60 and 80 per year between the two places.
Baldwin said advocates are a big help during the examinations.
“While I’m there at the foot of the bed doing the examinations and collecting evidence, I don’t have a whole lot of time to tell them about (services available),” she said. “The SARA is the one who is able to provide that information. ... I could not do what I do without our SARAs.”
Scooter Coffey, an assistant manager of PT’s Distribution Center who is involved with Leadership Greater Enid, attended the open house. YWCA was the beneficiary of LGE’s annual golf tournament last month, so Coffey has been able to learn more about all of the free services YWCA provides.
Though Coffey wasn’t specifically drawn to the SARA program, he attended to get info to pass along to coworkers — or to anyone who may need YWCA services or wants to get involved in volunteering.
“I lived in Enid all my life, and until LGE, I didn’t know there were so many things going on in Enid, and it has just opened my eyes,” he said. “When you have people underneath you, you feel like you need to take care of them. If I’ve lived here for 50 years, I know that they probably don’t know the inner workings, either, so the more information I can gather, I think, the better off everyone will be.”
SARAs sign up for days when they are available every month, and with six currently volunteering at YWCA, a lot of days are left unfilled.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA Enid, said the volunteers are among the first people to offer support to sexual assault survivors.
“I think this is one of the biggest ways that you can make an impact in your community,” she said. “This is somebody who needs you in one of their lowest moments, and you can really be that person who they’re going to remember many years later.”
YWCA typically has two training sessions per year for the program — once in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month and again in October, during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The next session will begin with an in-person class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30, followed by three online meetings via Zoom from 6-8:30 p.m. May 3, 10 and 17.
Men and women 18 and older can sign up to become a SARA. Upon completion of the training, new volunteers will observe other SARAs during examinations before being on their own.
The YWCA’s regular counseling services are also available to SARAs, if needed as a result of secondary trauma.
To become a SARA or for more information on the SARA program or about any other programs and services at the YWCA, call (580) 234-7581 or email ywca@ywcaenid.com. Applications also are available at the YWCA, 525 S. Quincy.
