ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid wanted to do something new during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
So, the nonprofit organization’s staff and board members decided to partner with Enid Axe to raise funds and awareness of teen dating violence while providing the local community a fun space to participate, said Courney Dennis, executive director of YWCA Enid.
“Axe Out Teen Dating Violence” was held 6-8 p.m. Monday, and future similar events will be held throughout February and into early March.
“The goal is to, of course, raise awareness of teen dating violence and make us more accessible and visible as a resource in this community, as well as raise funds for YWCA programs,” Dennis said.
Monday’s event was one of four planned at Enid Axe. The entry fee was $10, with a portion of the proceeds going back to YWCA Enid.
A $5 Frito chili pie dinner was available for purchase, with all of those proceeds going back to YWCA Enid, whose staff and members of its Board of Directors handed out information on teen dating violence and YWCA Enid resources.
Raffle tickets for two baskets full of items were sold for $1 each, or $5 for six, and the baskets were given away to winners at the end of the event.
Events at Enid Axe featuring the same things will be held Feb. 20 and 27 and March 6 to help raise funds for YWCA Enid.
Raffle tickets for a bluetooth speaker and AirPods will be available for purchase all month for $5, and the winning ticket will be drawn at the March 6 event.
Lafe Coldwater, owner of Enid Axe, said the downtown Enid business has done fundraisers like this with other organizations, including Enid Outlaws, Catholic Charities — which raised almost $7,000 — and United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
“Obviously, (the fundraisers) do good for the community,” Coldwater said. “It helps spread the word for us. It spreads the word for YWCA and their cause. I think it’s good all the way around, and it builds community. ... You bring all these people together, and everybody’s helping everybody.”
The money raised from all of the events will go toward YWCA Enid’s programs, including domestic violence services, sexual assault services, emergency shelter, counseling services, youth programs and My Sister’s Closet.
“Oklahoma recently rose in ranking to No. 1 in the United States for domestic violence incidents, so I would say that this problem in our state and community is urgent,” Dennis said, “and that makes the need for our services even more important. These funds will help us to continue to serve survivors and their families.”
According to Love is Respect, one-in-three teenagers in the United States will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults.
Typical warning signs of abuse from partners, according to Love is Respect, include possessiveness or controlling behavior, explosive outbursts, temper or mood swings, extremely jealousy or insecurity, isolating you from friends or family members and checking your cellphone, email or social media accounts without permission.
“It’s really important to just be aware of the risks out there,” Dennis said. “YWCA is a great resource for information. ... If you’re a teen and you have questions about your dating relationship, or you think, ‘Maybe these are some warning signs,’ — we’re happy to help you answer any of your questions or provide more information.
“Ultimately, we just want to keep the community safe. Prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault starts at those ages, so we’re hoping to prevent anyone ever really needing to come to the YWCA.”
For more information about YWCA Enid, located at 525 S. Quincy, visit https://ywcaenid.com, call (580) 234-7581 or email ywca@ywcaenid.com. YWCA Enid’s 24/7 Crisis Line is (580) 234-7644.
Information on future “Axe Out Teen Dating Violence” events can be found at “YWCA Enid” and ”Enid Axe” on Facebook.
