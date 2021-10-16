The YWCA Enid offers, for men and women, domestic violence services including safety planning, victim advocacy, assistance with protective orders, emergency shelter and group or individual counseling; sexual assault services including providing an on-site room for a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner to complete forensic exams on survivors of rape and sexual assault; offers counseling services at no cost to help individuals work through the trauma of victimization and find empowerment as survivors; has several youth programs; and provides clothing, currently by appointment only, for individuals who are in need.
Clients in the YWCA Enid Crisis Center Shelter, which has about 34 beds inside, can stay for up to 30 days but are free to leave at any time, and extension requests can be filed. Strzinek said the only criteria for admission is that the victim has been in an abusive relationship and is in imminent danger, and she added that children and, sometimes, pets are welcome.
“We do have victims that come back multiple times and stay with us, and honestly, we’re just glad to see them and that they made it back out, and they know where to go for help,” Strzinek said. “A lot of the time, after two or three times, they’ll find success, and we’ll help them find housing and a better life. We will always take people multiple times. It is not easy to get out of that kind of situation.”
Strzinek said although the YWCA Enid is the only domestic violence agency in the area, it has partnerships and works with other organizations, including Catholic Charities, CDSA, the Garfield County Child Advocacy Center, United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and Youth and Family Services.
The YWCA Enid is doing several activities for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, including hanging up banners around town, planting crosses in the ground at the YWCA Enid, leaving crisis hotline cards in library books, putting Crisis Center stickers in public bathrooms across Enid and more.
Posts on the YWCA Enid’s social media are promoting domestic violence awareness, and staff will participate in “Wear Purple Day” on Thursday, Oct. 21 and are encouraging others to wear purple, too.
The YWCA Enid can be reached at (580) 234-7581, and its 24/7 domestic violence and sexual assault crisis line is (580) 234-7644 or (800) 966-7644. The National Domestic Violence Hotline, also 24/7, is (800) 787-3223. The Hotline can also be accessed by testing “START” to 88788.
