YWCA Enid leaders disclosed Friday that they are cooperating with law enforcement regarding potential financial mismanagement by a former employee from several years ago.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director, said the alleged discrepancies were discovered by staff members after the YWCA was contacted by authorities regarding another case.
“We are heartbroken and angry that it appears that the YWCA has been victimized,” said Kendall Conger, board president. “For over 100 years, we have been standing up for victims and offering hope and healing. As a board, we are committed to finding justice, protecting the organization from future misconduct and continuing to serve those in our community who need our programs.”
Strzinek said the board acted swiftly to work with federal officials, and the investigation is ongoing. The board also is working with industry experts to revise and amend financial policies and implement additional separation of duties.
“We are fully cooperating with the FBI and their investigation,” Strzinek said. “We’re trying to be transparent as much as we can. Our doors are open, and we continue our work to decrease domestic violence and sexual assault, serve women and children in crisis through Northwest Oklahoma and be a partner to other social service agencies in Enid.”
The alleged mismanagement from several years ago will not impact any current programs operated by the YWCA, Strzinek emphasized. No staff or current budgets are impacted by this discovery, she said.
“Although this happened before I became executive director, I accept responsibility for the sound operation of our agency, and we will participate with law enforcement to allow our organization to continue doing our important work,” she said. “Together with staff and board, we have already begun work to revise our governance documents and put additional layers of accountability in between staff and board. We will recover from this.”
