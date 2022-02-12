ENID, Okla. — These boots recently donated to students in Enid’s longtime local youth service program were made for workin’.
Sixteen participants in this year’s CDSA YouthBuild program cycle received new pairs of Wolverine work boots from Atwood’s this week to help them out on the job, underwritten by the local nonprofit Foster Feet.
The young men and women will wear them as they continue to help build low-income housing in Enid, while also completing their high school diplomas and receiving numerous training certificates over nine months.
On Friday, the last set of shoeboxes — ranging in price tags between $120 to $160 from Atwood’s — sat on a table in the office of Steven Ramsey, youth WEX/career navigator of the Western Oklahoma Workforce Development Board.
It and YouthBuild are located across the hall from each other in CDSA’s Non-Profit Center, at 114 S. Independence.
As such, Ramsey regularly provides occupational training and support services during YouthBuild’s nine-month-long program cycles, which recently included finding new — and expensive — work boots for the participants to wear while working on a local house, he said.
“Luckily, I was able to hook up with Foster Feet, and they took over the whole thing for me,” he said, before Patrick Anderson, with Foster Feet, arrived with the check to reimburse the costs. “That was awesome.”
The Enid nonprofit, begun as a youth service project in 2013 and now housed at Central Christian Church, gives out upwards of 1,000 pairs of shoes a year to youths in the Enid area, including 15 pairs a month to schools in Enid and Chisholm districts.
Despite the hurdles of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Foster Feet delivered more than 300 pairs through September 2021, according to the organization.
YouthBuild also has benefited from Foster Feet’s past shoe giveaways.
Fellow participant Dante Romero said this cycle’s students would wear the boots to help work on houses for lower-income families in the community, as well as volunteer for Our Daily Bread and elsewhere.
“We really needed them, and it makes me feel grateful a lot,” he said.
He and his classmates currently are painting a house at YouthBuild’s work site on 20th and Cypress.
As well as regularly visiting the job site, YouthBuild participants rotate between academics and construction training at the Non-Profit Center, YouthBuild coordinator Rachel Harris said.
Enid’s is part of a nationally funded program teaching basic skills and post-secondary education, construction training and community service.
People between 17 to 24 years old who have dropped out of high school work through YouthBuild, complete their diploma, learn job skills and achieve professional certifications through a partnership with Autry Technology Center.
A final round of eligible applicants complete a 10-day “mental toughness” introductory program before the 30 participants are chosen.
Hayden Robins said the program gave him a sense of family he didn’t have before joining.
“It got me out of a dark place when I came here. … and now I’ve succeeded most of my goals I was struggling on a year before,” he said.
