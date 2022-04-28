ENID, Okla. — Two local organizations are banding together on Global Youth Service Day to clean up a flower bed downtown.
CDSA YouthBuild members are partnering with Our Daily Bread to beautify the Randolph green space in front of the “Christ of the Breadlines” marble wall where community members enter daily. The YouthBuild young adults join millions of others around the world who celebrate Global Youth Service Day during this upcoming weekend of April 29-May 1.
YouthBuild has an ongoing partnership with Our Daily Bread where students volunteer to help with donations, meal preparation and meal serving. Our Daily Bread has been feeding those in need since 1983, giving out an average of 11,500 meals a month.
“One eyesore currently is our front flower bed.” said Val Ross, director of Our Daily Bread. “We welcome anybody seeking food and friendship and we continue to strive to make our facilities as inviting as possible.”
YouthBuild students chose Our Daily Bread for the project because they wanted to support the goal of creating a welcoming environment for hungry people.
CDSA YouthBuild works with young people aged 16-24. While they are enrolled in the nine-month program, they have the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and other occupational certifications such as HBI PACT, CNA and forklift.
“We are so thankful for the support of local businesses. Without their donations, this project would not have been possible,” CDSA YouthBuild Coordinator Rachel Harris said.
Plants-a-Plenty donated marigolds, Atwoods donated a gift card and Lowe’s donated more than $200 worth of mulch and flowers.
To learn more, contact Ross at Our Daily Bread, at (580) 242-5718, or Rachel Harris at CDSA YouthBuild, at (580) 242-6131.
