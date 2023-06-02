ENID, Okla. — Rachel Harris, Enid director of YouthBuild, recently was named national Director of the Year at an annual conference in Washington, D.C.
“We are all really proud of Rachel. She creates a supportive culture and achieves positive outcomes,” said Cherri Ezzell, executive director of Community Development Support Association.
YouthBuild helps young people get from bad situations to employment by assisting them in taking down barriers they face. Kids in YouthBuild spend half of their time in school to get a high school diploma and the other half of their time on a construction site.
“I’m honored to work alongside such a brilliant company leader,” said Brandy Stewart, Harris’ assistant director.
Harris has been at CDSA for eight years, with six of those as YouthBuild director. She has a social work degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.
She came to Enid from El Paso and said it was quite a cultural shock but soon realized this is where she belongs because she loves her work.
“I love helping people, and one of the things I’ve learned is success looks so different for everyone,” Harris said. “These kids have little parental supervision or involvement. We have to address their vulnerabilities, hold them accountable and help them learn to build relationships.”
Harris smiles when she talks about her job. She said the secret is love, compassion and acceptance.
Students in the program range in age from 16 to 24 and often are referred to their program because a teacher or a principal sees they are struggling and may not make it in their current situation.
“Our job is to help break the cycle of poverty and low expectations, and if we do our job, we will get the funds necessary to keep doing it," Harris said.
She gives all the credit to the people she works with as they build relationships with others.
Harris and Stewart went to the U.S. Capitol when they were in Washington and visited with representatives about YouthBuild.
The program deserves support, and Harris said it is not a hard sell when people see what they do.
"Our Daily Bread feeds our kids every day, and we get help from the YWCA, Park Avenue, The Commons and Greenbriar where our kids work," Harris said. “Some of our kids have no place to live, and they couch surf from place to place. When we build a relationship with them and help them get to a better place, they have a chance of having a home."
The program took five kids to AmeriCorps in Rhode Island and most had never flown or been out of Enid.
Harris said this really opened their eyes to the world as they experienced opportunities they never had and to network with others. A few had never seen the ocean.
“We had a girl come into our program who did not talk. She did not feel seen or believe anyone cared about her or her situation,” Harris said.
They built a relationship with the girl and she eventually did talk. It is about building relationships, Harris sai.
Harris has three sons of her own, one whom is out of the home building his life.
Loving kids and helping them build a home is what Harris is all about.
Harris asks the question, “What would make the world better for these kids?”
Harris finds ways to help the most vulnerable and the satisfaction of her job is the ultimate reward.
“It is everything,” she said.
