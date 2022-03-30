ENID, Okla. — From classical standards to movie hits, the annual spring spectacular for Enid Youth Symphony Orchestra will be a “wonderful concert.”
The symphony orchestra students, in fourth through 12th grade, will play in three groups at the April 10 event.
“It’s always a treat to get to play on that stage with younger students and get to play where the big kids play too,” Director Alex Prokopis said. “It will be a wonderful concert, with three groups playing. We have a string quartet we started internally. We will have the younger concert orchestra play a few songs, then we will end with the symphonic group.”
The concert will be held at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway, at 3 p.m. April 10. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
The youth orchestra has been around since 2018, and is run by Kristen Koehn and Alex Prokopis, who are vocational orchestra instructors.
“The string community, the orchestra community, has really been growing the last few years here in Enid,” Prokopis said. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to expand potential options for everybody.”
After pausing for a year in 2020, the orchestra resumed last season. They have students who come from Enid Public Schools, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Chisholm, Woodward, Shattuck, Perry, Aline-Cleo and Medford, Prokopis said.
“It gives these kids that would normally not have this opportunity, like the homeschool kids or those from small, rural communities, to play,” Koehn said. “They look forward to it every season. They really love playing with other instruments, the harmonies it provides and the musicalities. The kids love to communicate and interact with each other, so it’s kind of a fun social event with like-minded kids. They get to know each other and it’s really a great experience.”
A symphony orchestra is defined as a large ensemble composed of wind, string, brass and percussion instruments and organized to perform classical music. Koehn said before the pandemic, they had a full symphonic orchestra with all four instrument types.
“We are a string orchestra this year, just because we are rebuilding post-COVID,” Koehn said. “Our plans for this fall are to have auditions for those sections. Those sections are small so you get kids who are cream of the crop, those who want to go above and beyond and play with a stringed orchestra.”
