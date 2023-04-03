Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&