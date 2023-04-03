The vision of Leadership Greater Enid is inspiring today’s leaders for tomorrow, preparing tomorrow’s leaders for today. The mission of LGE is to foster civic engagement, build professional relationships and engage leaders to inspire a collective purpose in our community.
Youth Leadership Greater Enid is open to all outgoing freshmen and above residing in the Greater Enid area and does not discriminate based on sex, race, religion, or national origin. Participants are selected on ability, demonstrated interest in their community, and insight for effective leadership.
The application process is to ensure a class that consists of members from diverse backgrounds and experiences. The class will be limited to a maximum of 10 members. Successful completion of the application does not guarantee you will be selected. All communications will be sent to the listed email address on your application.
All applications must be received no later than 5p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, to leadershipgreaterenid@gmail.com. Applicants will be notified of the selection committee’s decision by May 12, 2023, by email. Tuition is due and payable on Tuesday, June 1 unless extended terms of payment for tuition have been approved.
Applicants should review carefully for any omissions before submitting. All applications are considered confidential and will be used only for the purpose of the selection process. Applicants and parents must initial the agreement addendum, sign the waiver addendum, sign the tuition addendum, and applicants should submit a resume and headshot.
In order to be considered participants must submit a completed application consisting of the following:
- Answers to all application questions
- A current personal resume
- A current head shot
- Signed Dress Code Standards form
- Signed Waiver and Consent form
- Signed Behavioral Standards form
- Signed Attendance Standards form
- Tuition Understanding form
