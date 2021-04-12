Youth Leadership Greater Enid 2021 applications are open for high school juniors. The program is sponsored by Leadership Greater Enid.
Formerly known as ROOTs, the youth leadership program provides students and young adults with exposure to career and life opportunities Enid has to offer and offers a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes look at Enid.
Leadership Greater Enid was established in 1990 and the former ROOTs program was born out of that in 1996. The vision of Leadership Greater Enid is to inspire today’s leaders for tomorrow and prepare tomorrow’s leaders for today.
Youth Leadership Greater Enid is open to all 2020-21 high school juniors residing in the Greater Enid area. Participants are selected on ability, demonstrated interest in their community and insight for effective leadership.
Applications are available at https://www.leadershipgreaterenid.com/youth-leadership-greater-enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.