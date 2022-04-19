A playground will be dedicated next week to serve Youth & Family Services clients and other children in the community.
YFS will hold a ribbon-cutting and dedication of the Dan Buckley Playground at noon April 29. The public is invited. Youth & Family Services is located at 605 W. Oxford. Refreshments will be served.
The playground was built with Community Development Block Grant funds from the city of Enid. The playground was installed by Rex Playgrounds of Oklahoma City.
The playground honors former YFS CEO Dan Buckley, who served as the agency’s CEO for 12 years. He left an indelible mark on the agency and the community, said Tree Kelley, current CEO of YFS.
“Dan had big ideas and big dreams for our agency,” Kelley said. “One of his dreams was to see us pay off our mortgage, which finally happened earlier this year. We are grateful for his 12 years of leadership, which is why we all agreed that our playground should bear his name.”
Board members had good things to say about Buckley and his service to the agency.
“Dan brought a much-needed diverse set of skills to Youth and Family Services along with a heart to serve youth and families in our area. His immeasurable contributions have been instrumental to the success of our mission,” said Michael Goddard, YFS board member.
