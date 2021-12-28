ENID, Okla. — As the end of the year draws near, Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma still is in need of donations for its youth shelter campaign.
Tree Kelley, interim executive director of YFS, said the nonprofit relies on the annual Nights of Shelter campaign to help take care of the youth in the shelter.
In addition to providing a safe shelter for youth to stay, the funds help with food, overhead costs, case management services, counseling, transportation and education, Kelley said.
On Tuesday, YFS had met $38,000 of its $50,000 goal.
“Even though people get worn out from hearing us ask them to help these poor children in poverty, those children are going to break the cycle,” Kelley said. “The problem is never going to end. We’re always going to have kids in poverty, but we’re not putting a Band-Aid on what’s happening. We’re actually working in a more preventative manner by getting them education, stability and safety, so that’s what their money helps us with.”
It costs about $30 per child per night to run the shelter, Kelley said, but the average duration they stay at the shelter has risen from about two or three weeks to two or three months due to not having enough suitable foster placements in the area available.
Typically, Kelley said the shelter serves between six and 10 kids at a time, mostly ages 13-17. The shelter is licensed to take in 14.
In fiscal year 2021, Kelley said YFS provided 4,552 nights of safe shelter for youth and young adults in the area — 43 in the emergency youth shelter, 11 in the Thelma’s House program and 19 in the transitional living program.
Federal funding for youth homeless shelters started decreasing in 2012 and dried up in 2018. But Kelley said the Enid community has supported YFS over the years and helped keep the doors open for more children.
Last year, the campaign raised $72,000.
“I just want the community to know the impact that they’re making,” Kelley said. “A lot of these kids couch surf. Home is not a safe place. ... When they’re here with us, they’re in school, and they’re working on their future, and they are learning independent-living skills. This isn’t just another, ‘Please help us help these kids.’ It’s, ‘Please help us break this cycle.’”
To donate to the Nights of Shelter campaign, visit https://yfsenid.org/nightsofshelter/, mail checks to 605 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73701, or call (580) 233-7220.
