ENID, Okla. — As 2022 is nearing its end, Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma is seeking donations for its annual campaign to raise funds for residential programs.
Tree Kelley, executive director of YFS, said the nonprofit organization relies on Nights of Shelter to help take care of youth in its shelter, as well as other services for youth.
The funds, Kelley said, allows YFS to never turn away a child for an inability to pay, thanks to the local community’s support.
“Therefore, the community is actually who makes sure these kids are getting the services they need and a warm place to sleep,” she said. “If we’re serving a teenager, a child or a family, and they don’t have a way to pay ... then we are able to pull from that cushion of funds to make sure we get them the services they need.”
As of Wednesday, YFS had raised $27,000 out of its $50,000 goal. Nights of Shelter kicked off in early November and runs through the end of January.
Last year, $72,000 was raised, which Kelley said was “phenomenal,” and she said the hope every year is to meet the goal and that “anything over is icing on the cake.”
“You can really make a difference for a child in need by supporting Nights of Shelter,” Kelley said.
YFS operates a 14-bed residential center for children younger than 18 years old, as well as transitional living programs that provide both temporary and long-term shelter to youth and young adults.
All residential programs operated by YFS provide food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help people achieve ongoing safety and stability.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, YFS provided 4,960 nights of shelter through the emergency youth shelter, which provides safety to children up to 17 years old who have been removed from their homes, and over the last year, YFS has served more than 1,300 individuals and their families.
Typically, Kelley said the shelter serves between five and 10 children at a time throughout the year, and the shelter is licensed to take in up to 14.
Kelley said it now costs about $80 per child per night to run the shelter, up from $30 in previous years, which is why she said fundraising needs are “even more critical.”
“I want people to understand that if all they afford is once night — that makes a difference,” she said. “These kids are going to grow up and be a part of the community, and ... I want some really good, well-rounded individuals in my community, and that’s what they get when they’re with us.”
To donate to the Nights of Shelter campaign, go to https://yfsenid.org/nightsofshelter or mail checks to 605 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73701.
For more information about Nights of Shelter or for answers to any questions or concerns, call (580) 233-7220; contact MacKenzy Cleveland, development director at YFS, by emailing mcleveland@yfsenid.org; or visit YFS’ Facebook page.
