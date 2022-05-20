ENID, Okla. — Thanks to funds from Park Avenue Thrift, Youth & Family Services (YFS) was able to present each of its 16 counselors with a brand new laptop.
The laptops replaced decade-old computers that no longer were meeting the needs of staff.
The laptops also will be utilized to see clients over the summer months if telehealth is preferred. Often telehealth is the most economical option for clients who don’t have transportation or cannot afford the cost of fuel, according to YFS.
“I am so thankful we have such an amazing community that supports the work we do,” said school-based counselor Amanda Lalman Burlie. “The new laptops will be so helpful in assisting us with providing the best services possible to all our clients. Improved telehealth services, allowing us to be more efficient in completing paperwork and providing better access to online tools and curriculum that assists us in improving our counseling skills are just a few examples of the ways that these new laptops will benefit us.”
Youth & Family Services serves more than 1,000 children a year and is a private, nonprofit 501 (c)3 whose mission is to value, support and care for individuals and families to build a stronger community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.